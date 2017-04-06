Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull To Meet Indian CEOs, Business Leaders In Mumbai

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull today said he will use his first trip to India to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "enormous opportunities" for collaboration in areas such as trade and security. Mr Turnbull will be on a four-day visit to India and is expected to arrive in New Delhi on Sunday."Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I will discuss the enormous opportunities for collaboration between Australia and India. With converging political, economic and strategic interests, we will use the meeting to strengthen our relationship even further for the benefit of both nations," he said.Mr Turnbull will be accompanied by his Education and Training Minister Simon Birmingham who is leading a delegation of education experts. "I will address a dinner to celebrate our partnership in education, recognising how Australian expertise in skills training can help India to meet its goal of training 400 million people by 2022," Mr Turnbull said."We will be meeting Indian CEOs and business leaders and the focus will on growing two-way trade and investment in Mumbai. Our collaboration on innovation and technology will open new business opportunities in the future," he added.Mr Turnbull said that the vibrant Indian community is making a significant contribution to Australia's multicultural society. "This visit will ensure that the ties between India and Australia become even stronger," he said.PM Modi had invited Mr Turnbull to India last year during the G-20 Summit in China. Mr Turnbull, 62, became Australia's Prime Minister on September 15, 2015.