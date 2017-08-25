Attorney General K K Venugopal Hails Outgoing Chief Justice J S Khehar

Outgoing Chief Justice of India J S Khehar today came in praise by Attorney General K K Venugopal who hailed him for taking up triple talaq issue expeditiously and rendering justice to Muslim women.Terming the CJI, who is demitting the office on August 27, as an "outstanding judge of integrity", the top law officer said one of his greatest achievements was to convince his fellow judges to sit during the summer vacation to hear important cases.Mr Venugopal, who was speaking at a farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), said the triple talaq issue would have taken years to be decided had the CJI not taken the bold initiative.The AG, who had argued against the submission seeking to declare right to privacy as a fundamental right, praised the unanimous verdict of the nine-judge bench on the issue yesterday.CJI designate Dipak Misra, SCBA president and senior advocate Rupinder Singh Suri and others also spoke on the occasion.