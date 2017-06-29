Attention, Jagga Jasoos Trailer Is Here. See The Adventures Of Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif

Money of Indians in Swiss banks down to nearly half at Rs 4,500 crore, shows Switzerland's central bank data: PTI news agency

112 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jagga Jasoos Trailer: Ranbir and Katrina in a still from the movie New Delhi: Highlights Saswata Chatterjee features as Jagga's father Don't expect Katrina Kaif to speak much The trailer is full of Jagga and Jughead's adventures Jagga Jasoos is a musical of sorts. Umm...what we mean is Mere words so-so nikalte hai. Islie gaake bolta hoon. So that thoda smooth ho jaye." There's a delightful surprise in the form of actor Saswata Chatterjee as Professor Bagchi who appeared to have abandoned his son Jagga in a hostel. "6 months, 7 days and 8 hours" turned into a never-ending wait urging Jagga to put out his mystery solving 'antenna' (check out his hairstyle for reference).



Enters Katrina Kaif as Jagga's accomplice, better known as Jughead, and together they smell murder. What follows



Meanwhile, the overall feel of the trailer is that of Barfi! (also directed by Anurag Basu and shot in Darjeeling) and Saswata Chatterjee in particular of Bob Biswas (rings a bell?).



Watch the new trailer of Jagga Jasoos here:





Here's the first trailer which released last month.





Jagga Jasoos is Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's third film together. The former couple broke-up in 2016 after dating for six years. However,



Be ready to meet Jagga Jasoos in theatres on July 14.



