Attacked For Tribute To Jawans Killed In Kupwara, Sukma: JNU Professor

An assistant professor at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University or JNU today alleged that his car was vandalised and stones were thrown at his house by unknown attackers for organising an event on the university campus to condole the death of jawans in Sukma and Kupwara."My car vandalized and stone-pelted at home at midnight as a reward for organizing condolence meet at JNU and mass gathered for Sukma and Kupwara Martyrs (sic)," Buddha Singh tweeted.Along with the tweet he posted two pictures of the damaged windshield of his car."I had parked my car near Periyar hostel, which is opposite to the students' union office. I do not suspect anyone, but I have filed a case at Vasant Kunj police station," Mr Singh told Press Trust of India.Twenty-five men of the Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF were killed in an ambush by Maoists in Chhattisgarh on Monday. Three days later, three soldiers including a captain were killed in an apparent suicide attack on an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. Mr Singh said his event was organised to commemorate them.The JNU Students' Union however in a statement said Mr Singh was trying to gain "cheap publicity"."Buddha Singh made a diversionary statement for cheap publicity that his car has been vandalised because he organised a program on Sukma. The RSS always resorts to such tactics to divert attention, so that tough questions are not put to Home Minister Rajnath Singh," JNUSU president Mohit Kumar Pandey said in the statement.The students' union demanded that the matter be inquired properly by the police or the administration.Delhi Police sources confirmed that a non-cognisable report has been registered in connection with the matter, which means that the complainant can claim insurance for the damage caused.