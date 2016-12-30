ATM Withdrawal Limit Raised To Rs 4,500 Daily Starting Jan 1: 10 Facts

The deadline to swap old 500 rupee and 1,000-rupee bills for new ones ended today.
New Delhi: The deadline to submit old 500- and 1,000-rupee notes, declared abolished on November 8, ended today. Starting January 1, you can pull out Rs 4,500 per day per card- the limit currently is Rs 2,500. However, the weekly limit per bank account remains unchanged at Rs 24,000 as the government tries to replace the outlawed currency with new bills.
The RBI has asked banks to submit details of the deposits made in the outlawed currency. It is estimated that more than 90% of the cancelled notes have been already deposited in banks, which means that the government's intention of removing black money may have missed its mark.
The PM has been widely hailed for his assault on tax evasion but long queues outside banks, a cash crunch and policy flip-flops have led to a concerted attack from the opposition.
Many top industrialists and financial experts have praised the PM's call to move towards a digital economy, but some industries have ground to a halt and laid off staff, highlighting India's huge dependence on cash.
Only 35-40 percent of ATM machines are currently dispensing cash, according to Ramaswamy Venkatachalam, managing director, India and South Asia, Fidelity Information Services, a banking technology provider.