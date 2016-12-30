ATM Withdrawal Limit Raised To Rs 4,500 Daily Starting Jan 1: 10 Facts

The deadline to swap old 500 rupee and 1,000-rupee bills for new ones ended today.

New Delhi: The deadline to submit old 500- and 1,000-rupee notes, declared abolished on November 8, ended today. Starting January 1, you can pull out Rs 4,500 per day per card- the limit currently is Rs 2,500. However, the weekly limit per bank account remains unchanged at Rs 24,000 as the government tries to replace the outlawed currency with new bills.