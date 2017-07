In case the fraud is reported within 4 to 7 working days, maximum liability will be limited to Rs 25000.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come out with rules to make electronic banking transactions safer. Customers will not suffer any loss if unauthorised electronic banking transactions are reported within three working days and the amount involved will be credited in the accounts concerned within 10 days, the RBI said in a notification. "With the increased thrust on financial inclusion and customer protection and considering the recent surge in customer grievances relating to unauthorised transactions resulting in debits to their accounts/ cards, the criteria for determining the customer liability in these circumstances have been reviewed," the RBI said.