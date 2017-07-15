Athiya Shetty Reveals The 'Biggest Disadvantage' Of Belonging To A Bollywood Family Athiya Shetty said that though "we get the first opportunity easily" but without talent "our career cannot last long"

Athiya Shetty photographed with Suniel Shetty. (Image courtesy: Athiya Shetty) New Delhi: Highlights I get a lot of love from the film industry by default, said Athiya Facing criticism of nepotism is the biggest disadvantage, she added Athiya, daughter of Suniel Shetty, was launched by Salman Khan Hero (2015). She said that though "we get the first opportunity easily" but without talent "our career cannot last long." She told IANS: "There are advantages and disadvantages of being a star child. You see, I get a lot of love and appreciation from the elders of the film industry as well as from the media fraternity by default because of the goodwill that my father has earned. People waited for my debut. But at the same time, the biggest disadvantage of a star child is facing criticism of nepotism." Athiya is awaiting the release of Mubarakan (releasing on July 28).



"We get the first opportunity easily, but we are in a profession where without talent and most importantly without audiences' appreciation, our career cannot last long," said Athiya, when asked about the nepotism in Bollywood.



Athiya also told IANS that she signed Mubarakan before Hero: "Oh that has to be my first film that I signed on my 21st birthday. I signed it on November 5. That was like a double Mubarakan. It was my new beginning as an actress. Hopefully, the journey continues."



(With IANS inputs)



