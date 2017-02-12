At War With Sasikala, O Panneerselvam Says 'Will Prove Strength': 10 Points

VK Sasikala indicated she has the support of 129 legislators while O Panneerselvam has 6 (AFP)

Chennai: O Panneerselvam, who has challenged VK Sasikala for the job of Tamil Nadu chief minister, said today he would prove his majority in the Assembly. This followed a fresh offensive by Ms Sasikala as she said her opponents were the same who had "betrayed" former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Mr Panneerselvam's challenge came as more support trickled in for him but over 100 AIADMK party legislators, who are key to deciding the conflict, remained holed up at a luxury resort. Ms Sasikala denied the lawmakers had been held captive against their will and alleged that her opponents were spreading "rumours".