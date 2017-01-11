At Vibrant Gujarat Summit, PM Narendra Modi says India World's 6th Largest Manufacturing Country

Gujarat Vibrant Summit 2017: PM Modi's address comes nearly two months after currency ban.
Gandhinagar: At the Vibrant Gujarat 2017 Summit on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a gathering of business leaders that India is the 6th largest manufacturing nation in the world and is on verge of becoming the world's most digitized economy. The government, he underscored, was working to absorb newer technologies, bring about transparency...and create an enabling environment for business and attracting investments. The four-day investor Summit, which happens to be India's biggest, started in the Prime Minister's home state on Tuesday.
Suzuki Motor Corporation has said its new automotive plant in Gujarat will start production from next month.
Tomorrow, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel are expected to address a session on the landmark National Goods and Services Tax or GST, which has been stalled by the opposition and is unlikely to meet its planned rollout date of April 1.
The Vibrant Gujarat 2017 Summit comes two months after the government's decision to abolish 500 and 1,000-rupee notes. The move, meant as an attempt to root out corruption and stop terror financing, has also generated a slowdown in certain sectors.
Economists have slashed growth forecasts to about 6.4 per cent for the new financial year that starts in April -- down from the current over 7.5 per cent.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, has, however, dismissed reports of economic disruption after the notes ban, saying tax collection has increased substantially over last year. He said in the first three quarters of the 2016-17 fiscal year, overall indirect tax collections were up by 25 per cent from the previous year. Direct tax collections were up 12.01 per cent year-on-year in the same period, he said.