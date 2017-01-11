At Vibrant Gujarat Summit, PM Narendra Modi says India World's 6th Largest Manufacturing Country

Gujarat Vibrant Summit 2017: PM Modi's address comes nearly two months after currency ban.

Gandhinagar: At the Vibrant Gujarat 2017 Summit on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a gathering of business leaders that India is the 6th largest manufacturing nation in the world and is on verge of becoming the world's most digitized economy. The government, he underscored, was working to absorb newer technologies, bring about transparency...and create an enabling environment for business and attracting investments. The four-day investor Summit, which happens to be India's biggest, started in the Prime Minister's home state on Tuesday.