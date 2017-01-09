At Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, PM Modi Hails Notes Ban Move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in a familiar and largely welcoming setting among NRIs at the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bengaluru on Sunday.Addressing the gathering, PM Modi extended the deadline for conversion of Person of Indian Origin cards into Overseas Citizen of India cards to June 30, without any penalty.He also took a veiled attack at the opposition for criticising demonetisation."Some people who worship black money say we are wrong. They call us anti-people," PM Modi said.The response from NRIs, however, appeared mixed."It is a great idea. We faced no problems - except with the 2,000 rupee note which nobody seems to want," said a young delegate.Another delegate, Mohammed Bukhari from Qatar said, "I was leaving on November 9. I had Indian currency but airport banks were closed. Someone suggested to give it to a foreign passport holder for help. I said, 'Never. Not while I am standing on the soil of my country'."Mr Bukhari added, "If they concentrated only on NRIs and gave concessions, they would need no other country for FDIs."Usman, a resident of Qatar, seemed to agree."We expected concessions for NRIs for withdrawing rupees from banks and we wanted help getting Aadhar cards through embassies," he said.There was a positive response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempt to reach out to NRIs and PIOs for their knowledge in science, information technology and education."NRIs and PIOs have made outstanding contributions in their chosen fields. Indians abroad are valued not just for their strength in numbers. They are respected for the contributions they make," Mr Modi said.An impressed Dr Thambiraja from Malaysia said, "He extended his hand warmly to all PIOs - we occupy a place in his plans."Rajeshwar, from Qatar, appreciated the PM's plan to have scientists living abroad come and do some research in India."My son is doing his PhD in America. I will try and enroll him for the scientific programme. I would like him to spend a couple of months here," he said.With an annual remittance of almost $69 billion in annual remittance, NRIs and people of Indian origin are huge contributors to India's economy.