At PM Narendra Modi's Big Dinner For NDA Leaders, A Resolve For 2019 Elections

Leaders and representatives of the 32 constituent parties of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance met at Pravasi Bhavan in New Delhi today for a get-together and dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While there was no word on the speculated Presidential election, the NDA set its sight on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. This was the second such meeting of the NDA ever since it won the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
Highlights
- The NDA constituents set their sights on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls
- The NDA did not discuss the upcoming Presidential election
- Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also attended the meeting
The NDA passed a resolution endorsing the Centre's policies and sought to strengthen the alliance by inviting more parties and allies, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after the meeting. The NDA vowed to stay united and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "strong" leadership was required for India's progress, reported news agency PTI.
"The NDA allies also passed a resolution to work together to win a second term under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi in 2019," Mr Jaitley said.
However, despite the speculation, Mr Jaitley and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the parties did not discuss the upcoming Presidential elections.
"Whenever there is an election, those who have to work, will work together," said Mr Naidu, who is also the chief of the Telugu Desam Party.
"We didn't discuss that subject (Presidential election). When there is election, concerned people will take lead and then, we will finalise. It is not a big issue," he elaborated.
Mr Jaitley, too, confirmed that the presidential election was not the "agenda of the meeting" and said that the ruling alliance has expanded its support base and popularity in the last three years. The two senior leaders also hailed the "clean and corruption-free governance" provided by the Narendra Modi government.
"India will have double digit growth and this is possible under the leadership of PM Modi," asserted the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.
The meeting started around 7.45 pm with an inaugural address by BJP president Amit Shah. It was attended by Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and Lok Janshakti Party's Ram Vilas Paswan, besides the regional allies of the BJP in Goa and the north-eastern states.
Interestingly, the Shiv Sena, which has often criticised the Centre's policies and the BJP, was also represented by party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti could not attend the meeting and a PDP representative deputised for her.
(with inputs from PTI)