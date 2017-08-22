'Need To Make India's Development A Mass Movement': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing nearly 200 industry leaders today to discuss a range of subjects including economic growth and jobs. The two-day event is part of the "Champions of Change" programme organised by the think tank Niti Aayog. Their views could be part of the 15-year vision document Niti Aayog is preparing.Addressing the CEOs, the Prime Minister said developing India should be taken up with a zeal.Citing the example of how Mahatma Gandhi turned freedom struggle into a mass movement, he said, "In the same spirit as what Mahatma Gandhi did for the freedom struggle, we need to make India's development a mass movement."