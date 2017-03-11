Assembly Election Results 2012 vs 2017: A Comparison Of BJP's Performance In The Two Polls

New Delhi: Leading in more than 300 of Uttar Pradesh's 403 assembly seats, the BJP is well on its way to a massive victory in the state, being called its most crucial since winning the 2014 national election. The UP win will be seen as an endorsement of the PM's stewardship of the economy after his high-risk decision last November to scrap 500 and 1,000 rupee notes worth 86 per cent of the cash in circulation, aimed at eliminating corruption and black money. The BJP is currently leading in 305 seats, a massive gain of 259 over its tally of 48 seats in the 2012 assembly election. It needs 202 to form government.
Here's how the BJP's performance in elections this year compares to its result in 2012: