Assembly Elections Live: Voting Begins In Goa, Punjab

Punjab and Goa goes to polls today as elections in five states begin and will be held through this month and into the next. This is the first electoral test for the BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive on November 8, which has been criticised vociferously by the opposition parties. The single-phase elections in Punjab and Goa will see a high-octane, intense three-way political battle between the BJP, Congress and a debutante Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP rules both Goa and Punjab. There is speculation of Union Defence Minister and former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar making a return to state politics after BJP chief Amit Shah said at a rally that the new government would work under the leadership of Mr Parrikar , should the BJP retain power in the Goa. Punjab will witness intense competition in the Lambi constituency - where incumbent Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal will face his predecessor Amarinder Singh - and the Jalalabad seat, where AAP MP Bhagwant Mann seeks to dethrone Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Former BJP MP and newly-inducted Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East whereas Amarinder Singh will also face former Army chief General JJ Singh in Patiala.Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar casts his vote in the Goa assembly elections.



8:03 am IST: Polling begins in Punjab. Akali Dal candidate General (retired) JJ Singh casts his vote in Patiala Urban constituency.

7:15 am IST: Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar arrives to cast his vote for the Goa assembly polls in Panaji.

Urging people of Punjab & Goa to turnout in record numbers & vote in the Assembly elections. I particularly urge my young friends to vote. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 4, 2017

