Assam's Flood-Ravaged Village Await New Bridges For 28 Years

An extremely bumpy drive followed by a pillion ride on a motorcycle over a rickety bamboo bridge is what one has to endure to reach Kalkata village, 25 kilometres from Dhemaji town in Assam.The past few years, Assam has seen a series of floods between May and September. 55-year-old school teacher Tarun Gogoi discusses with his family their crisis management strategy this time around."I was young them, in 1975 the PWD built a pucca road here, and then they built three wooden bridges as well, but the massive flood of 1988 washed away those infrastructure, flood continues to happen every year but new village road and bridges are elusive," Mr Gogoi told NDTV.Dhemaji in Upper Assam is the most flood affected region of the state. Every year crop, land, property and life is lost due to annual floods coupled with erosion.In the past two years, people of Dhemaji have voted in five different elections. Right from Lok Sabha to tribal autonomous councils - in every campaign fighting flood is high on political rhetoric.The villagers voted in April 9 by-polls in Dhemaji. They say they have tried out all political parties but none delivered."For 28 years we local villagers have been building bamboo bridges with our own material and manpower. There is no government help, no scheme and no plan to mitigate floods," said Kalyan Gogoi, a local youth from Dhemaji.Every other village in Dhemaji along the Brahmaputra and its tributaries - has a story of flood devastation and government inaction. Thousands of people have lost their land and belongings several times - human migration and miseries are the only constant here.Dhemaji is the most underdeveloped region in Assam ravaged by floods and erosion. Come every election, political parties make tall promises of development but in reality village after village in Dhemaji has only rickety infrastructure.