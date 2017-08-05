Assam Urges Centre For CBI Probe In Kokrajhar Student Leader's Murder The state government has already formed a Special Investigation Team or SIT headed by senior IPS Officer Anurag Tankhar - who has previously worked with National Investigation Agency - to inquire into the killing of Mr Ahmed, who was president of the All-BTC Minority Students' Union (ABMSU).

Assam government today wrote to the CBI requesting for an inquiry into the murder of student leader Lafiqul Islam Ahmed in Kokrajhar.The state government has already formed a Special Investigation Team or SIT headed by senior IPS Officer Anurag Tankhar - who has previously worked with National Investigation Agency - to inquire into the killing of Mr Ahmed, who was president of the All-BTC Minority Students' Union (ABMSU).Lafikul's murder led to protests in lower Assam's Kokrajhar, where his supporters blocked key highways. After two days of massive protest, the district returned to normalcy today. The circumstances under which the student leader was killed raises many questions that Assam police has to answer. "He was given one personal security but the guard was not present on the day of murder. We feel even top police officials are involved," said Rezaul Karim Sarkar, General secretary, All Assam Minority Student Union ( AAMSU).This killing has once again brought the focus on the easy availability of illegal arms in the state. "This murder once again proves the presence of illegal weapon and illegal gummen in the state," said Pramod Boro, President, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU). Nearly 20,000 people were present to see one last glimpse of the 30-year-old student leader on Tuesday evening.Lafikul was the emerging face of minority politics in Boboland. He was fighting against child marriage to cattle smugglers. Leaders like Lafikul are key to minority assertion in the Bodoland region that has seen several ethnic unrest in past."We are looking into why his PSO was not accompanying him that day," said Mukesh Sahay, DGP, Assam.Even the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has called for a CBI prob into the murder case. "We are demanding a CBI probe so that we can manage the culprits soon," said Hagrama Mohilary, Chief, BTC.