Assam To Roll Out Operation To Rescue, Recover Missing Child From Tomorrow

Assam Government is all set to roll out the month-long 'Operation Muskan-III' from tomorrow to rescue and recover missing children.A meeting chaired by T Y Das, Additional Chief Secretary, home and political department, was held in Guwahati today to chalk out the programme, which was a follow-up of earlier campaigns like Operation Smile-II and Operation Muskaan-II, successful in the recovery of 40,000 children, an official release said.All Deputy Commissioners have been directed to take all-out efforts for successful implementation of the campaign in their respective jurisdiction.They were directed to activate and sensitise district level child welfare committees (CWCs) and take personal interest in ensuring the success for 'Operation Muskaan- III'.The meeting was attended by senior police officials, senior officials from social welfare, health, education, labour and welfare departments.The Centre has advised all states and union territories to extend cooperation during inter-state rescue operations; to ensure proper provision of availability of food, clothes, medical aid, professional translators, psychiatrists and shelter homes for rehabilitation/ reintegration well before the rescue operations and to ensure that such operations are conducted in strict compliance of the existing legal provisions, the release added.