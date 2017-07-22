Assam Floods: One More Person Dead But Situation Improves

The flood situation in Assam improved today although one person died in the deluge and nearly 90,000 people are still affected in 11 districts of the state.According to a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person lost his life at Mayong revenue circle in Morigaon district.With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood related cases has gone up to 76, including eight in Guwahati.The ASDMA said around 90,000 people are suffering at present in Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Barpeta, Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Karimganj and Cachar districts.Till yesterday, 1.65 lakh people were affected in the latest wave of flood across 14 districts in the state.The ASDMA said 294 villages are under water at present and over 20,000 hectares of crop areas are inundated.The worst affected is Golaghat, where over 31,000 people have been affected by the deluge, followed by Barpeta with more than 17,000 people.Authorities are running 58 relief camps and distribution centres in eight districts, where 11,611 people are currently taking shelter.Due to the impact of the flood waters, many roads, embankments and bridges have been damaged in many districts.Currently, Dhansiri river at Golaghat town and at Numaligarh in Golaghat is flowing above the danger mark.