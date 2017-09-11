1 More Person Dies As 7 Districts Are Affected By Assam Floods

The floods in Assam claimed one more life as the deluge inundated two new districts today, taking the total number of affected districts to seven.According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the two new districts to be affected by the deluge are Udalguri and Jorhat, while Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon and Sonitpur were already flood-hit.It said although two more districts were inundated by the flood, the total number of affected people decreased from yesterday's 71,819 to 49,335 today.Morigaon is the worst-affected where 24,985 people have been hit, followed by 21,679 in Sonitpur district, the ASDMA said.The body of a 22-year old man, reported to be missing in the flood yesterday at Chariduar in Sonitpur district, was recovered today, the report said, adding the latest wave of deluge has so far claimed 76 lives.With this, the toll in this year's flood in the state touched 160, it said.Rains in Assam and in the upper reaches of neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh have caused the Brahmaputra and its tributaries to overflow inundating human habitations and agricultural fields, official sources said.Flood water entered Jarasar river in Sonitpur district through Kameng river affecting several villages including Rangapara, Balipara and Chariduar, disrupting road connectivity from Balipara to Bhalukpong in Arunachal Pradesh, they said.The Brahmaputra at Nimatighat in Jorhat and rivers Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at N T Road Crossing in Sonitpur are flowing above danger levels, the ASDMA said.In all, 12,266 hectare of crop land are under water. The floods also affected infrastructure with embankments breached in Sonitpur district and the water flowing over National Highway 37 in Jorhat district's Teok revenue circle, it said.