Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal To Brief PM Modi On Flood Situation In State

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who arrived in New Delhi today, will brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation in the state's 24 flood-hit districts, the state government said in a statement today.The Assam government said a third wave of flood has hit some parts of the state, which has affected 34 lakh people and damaged crops and residential infrastructure.The chief minister is likely to discuss with PM Modi ways to prevent flood and soil erosion in the state.PM Modi during his last visit to the state to review the flood situation had announced a Rs 100-crore fund for a scientific study of river Brahmaputra and its tributaries, which would help find a permanent solution to prevent flood.Mr Sonowal will ask PM Modi to form an inter-ministerial team headed by a cabinet minister to visit the flood-hit areas of Assam and assess the damage. Officials said the embankments which have been breached need repairs. The chief minister is looking to involve neighbouring states and Bhutan in tackling the flood problem in Assam.