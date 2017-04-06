As Usual, Shiv Sena Threatens, Misbehaves - And Airline Ban On Its MP Ravindra Gaikwad To End

Highlights Sena MP Gaikwad banned by airlines after hitting Air India manager Sena leader rushes towards Civil Aviation Minister in Lok Sabha Won't attend NDA meet next week if ban not ended: Sena

Ravindra Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena parliamentarian who has been banned by airlines after he thrashed an Air India manager last month, is likely to be able to fly by this evening. Sources said that airlines will be told to honour bookings by Mr Gaikwad; four tickets that he booked recently were cancelled by different carriers, impelling road and train journeys between Delhi and his constituency in Maharashtra.The government’s intervention to lift the ban attempts a denouement for the ugly drama that Mr Gaikwad has fronted; but the Civil Aviation Ministry will not interfere with two criminal cases filed by Air India against the politician, said sources.The hunt for a truce comes after Anant Geete, a Union Minister from the Sena, provided an unseemly display of his party’s stand in the Lok Sabha. Mr Gaikwad, in a lengthy speech, presented himself as the injured party and said that the Air India manager who he thrashed had provoked him with verbal insults and by shoving him. The Sena MP ceded that he then hit the 60-year-old man, while insisting that he would apologise to parliament, but not to the Air India employee.Sena MPs cheered him through his speech. Then, the Civil Aviation Minister, in what was clearly intended as a rebuke, stressed that the safety of passengers cannot be compromised.The Sena cluster could not countenance that; meanwhile, Kalyan Banerjee of the Trinamool suggested there is no law under which a passenger can be banned from flying in India. Chaos followed, prompting the Lok Sabha to be adjourned.It was then that Mr Geete, seated across the aisle from the Aviation Minister, rushed towards him and started banging on a desk in anger. Warnings from Sena men threatened, “No flights from Bombay will be able to take off.” Three ministers including Junior Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha, rushed to prevent violence. Ashok Gajapathi Raju was then led away in a huddle.Speaker Sumitra Mahajan then met with all Sena MPs, the Civil Aviation Minister and Home Minister Rajnath Singh to seek a compromise. She later told reporters that MPs cannot always travel by road or train to attend parliament, and suggested a solution was being worked out.Sanjay Raut of the Sena, defending today’s action in parliament, asked “Is our MP a terrorist?” while claiming “rapists, criminals and separatists” are allowed on planes. He also warned that unless the ban is ended, the Sena will boycott Monday’s meeting of the national coalition led by the BJP, of which the regional party is a member.Mr Gaikwad, on March 23, boasted to reporters that he had hit an Air India manager 25 times with his slipper after landing in Delhi. He was livid about flying economy from Pune despite booking a business class ticket. However, the flight he travelled on had no business class. Mr Gaikwad refused to leave the plane; a manager then came to reason with him. Mr Gaikwad says the Air India employee taunted him, “Who do you think you are? Narendra Modi?” and pushed him; he said he responded by hitting the manager.In his police complaint, the manager, Sukumar Raman, has alleged that the politician hit him so hard that his glasses broke and the buttons were ripped off his shirt.