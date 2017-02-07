As Sasikala Waits For Governor, AIADMK Leader's Stunning Charge: 10 Points

VK Sasikala has been chosen by Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK as Chief Minister
Chennai: VK Sasikala, the long-time friend of J Jayalalithaa chosen by Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK to take over as Chief Minister, will have to wait longer for her turn at power. Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, who is to administer the oath of office, is in Mumbai and is not expected to return to Tamil Nadu any time soon. He is spending his time way consulting legal experts, and is all for avoiding a "hasty swearing-in", say sources. In the meantime, AIADMK leader PH Pandian, a former Speaker of the state assembly, has hit out at Ms Sasikala and made a stunning allegation that Ms Jayalalithaa's death was "unnatural".
Here are 10 points in this big story
"I heard that Jayalalithaa was pushed and when she came to the hospital she was not in a good state...Probe Sasikala's conduct," Mr Pandian told reporters today.
The AIADMK veteran also alleged that the former Chief Minister had suspected that she would be poisoned. "We had assured that we will never let that happen," he said.
The allegations come a day after British doctor Richard Beale, who treated Ms Jayalalithaa in her final days, asserted that there was "no question of poisoning, nothing mysterious about the death... It was a witnessed cardiac arrest."
This is the first open revolt in the AIADMK against Ms Sasikala, who was chosen by the party on Sunday to become Chief Minister.
The Government is not on board with the decision; he is taking legal opinion on whether Ms Sasikala, who has never won any election and is politically inexperienced, can become Chief Minister when an important court verdict is expected in a corruption case against her.
The Supreme Court has been petitioned to stop Ms Sasikala taking office till it decides whether the 61-year-old is guilty of conspiring with Ms Jayalalithaa to accumulate vast amounts of wealth far exceeding their known sources of income in the early 90s. In 2014, Ms Jayalalithaa and Ms Sasikala were both arrested and jailed in Bengaluru. Their acquittal was challenged in the Supreme Court by Karnataka.
The Supreme Court has said it is ready to announce its decision next week. AIADMK leaders say the Governor is bound to take a decision as he has already accepted the resignation of current Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who always filled in for Jayalalithaa when she confronted court cases and who took over after her death.
Mr Rao, sources say, has kept in mind a parallel in 2001 when Jayalalithaa became Chief Minister but had to resign because of corruption charges.
The central government is believed to be concerned about the political developments in Tamil Nadu. NDTV has learnt that the Governor, who attended the wedding reception of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar's son in Delhi, had a one-on-one meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
Public unease over Ms Sasikala's promotion has been reflected on social media in viral hashtags and memes featuring a person who has never had a public role and always stayed in the shadows as Jayalalithaa's companion. Ms Sasikala emerged in the forefront after Ms Jayalalithaa died in office in December. She took all crucial decisions when the former Chief Minister was in hospital.