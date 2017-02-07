As Sasikala Waits For Governor, AIADMK Leader's Stunning Charge: 10 Points

VK Sasikala has been chosen by Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK as Chief Minister

Chennai: VK Sasikala, the long-time friend of J Jayalalithaa chosen by Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK to take over as Chief Minister, will have to wait longer for her turn at power. Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, who is to administer the oath of office, is in Mumbai and is not expected to return to Tamil Nadu any time soon. He is spending his time way consulting legal experts, and is all for avoiding a "hasty swearing-in", say sources. In the meantime, AIADMK leader PH Pandian, a former Speaker of the state assembly, has hit out at Ms Sasikala and made a stunning allegation that Ms Jayalalithaa's death was "unnatural".