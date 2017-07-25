Couple With 5 Children Spend 40 Hours On Tree In Flood-Hit Rajasthan

As floodwaters rushed through Rajasthan's Jalore district on Saturday afternoon, a family in Siyana area took shelter on a tree. That was where they spent the next 40 hours. They were rescued this morning by a rescue team which managed to reach the area by boat. Over the last two days, two sorties by an Air Force helicopter had failed to rescue them.The desperate Dalit couple had climbed the tree with their five children, the youngest of them six months old, said Rajendra Singh, the local magistrate. They were among the 22 people of the village who were forced to stay on trees.But Air Force teams found it impossible to rescue the stranded people. The trees started shaking with the draught of the rotor blades and there was danger of the people falling, said Mr Singh. The IAF finally lowered its men near boats of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF and the rescue took place, he added.Calling Jalore the "main problem," state home minister Gulab Chand Kataria too, referred to the incident. "We tried to airlift them (the men stuck on trees) yesterday but couldn't succeed. Now they have been rescued by the Army and the NDRF," Mr Kataria said.The district headquarters of Jalore has been completely cut off, with three state highways that connect it being under floodwaters. As seasonal rivers have overflowed following heavy rains, fields, farms and villages have turned into a solid mass of water. Roads have turned into rivers.Crossing the water could be treacherous though, since though shallow, the water is flowing fast. In Udaipur district, two men have died while crossing a swollen river.Besides Jalore, two other districts of Rajasthan, Pali and Sirohi, are heavily flooded. All three districts border Gujarat, where more than five districts have been inundated and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conducting an aerial survey of flood-hit areas.Three army columns have been deployed in Jalore, but the rescue teams are being airdropped. Only one column managed to make its way to Jalore via Barmer. Since morning, more than 40 people have been rescued in the state. Yesterday, 107 people were rescued from Pali district's Dhola village.Schools have shut in parts of all three flood-hit districts.