This is PM Modi's first visit to US after the Trump administration came to power early this year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Washington DC where he will hold talks with US President Donald Trump who, in a tweet just hours earlier, called him a "true friend" with whom he had "important strategic issues to discuss". "Greatly look forward to my meeting and discussions with you," PM Modi said, replying to President Trump's tweet, thanking him for the "warm personal welcome". Ahead of the much-anticipated meeting on Monday, the first between the two leaders, the White House on Saturday said that it was "seeking to roll out the red carpet" for PM Modi, adding that it "will be the first dinner for a foreign dignitary at the White House under this administration".