As Parliament Meets, The Clock's Ticking Loudly For GST Reform: 10 Facts

The GST is expected to make business simpler and reduce business transaction costs (Reuters)

New Delhi: When parliament meets tomorrow for a month-long session, early focus will be on clearing the government's annual budget, which was presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1; MPs will vote on it on the 20th. But superstar status is reserved for the landmark reform, the national Goods and Services Tax (GST), which the government wants to roll out on July 1. This weekend, the Finance Minister said the measure is on track - but much will depend on how much the opposition cooperates - and that, in turn, will be influenced by the results that will be shared on Friday from five states, including Uttar Pradesh, that have just voted.