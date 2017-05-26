As Modi Government Completes 3 Years, Its Top Five Policy Moves

3 years of Modi government: PM introduced a number of important policies after coming to power.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government completes three years today. In 2014, the BJP won a massive mandate to rule India and took power after 10 years of Congress-rule, which was scarred by allegations of corruption and slow economic growth. As the BJP-led regime reaches its three-year mark, buoyed by multiple election victories that have helped consolidate its hold on states besides strengthen decision-making, here is a look at the top policies implemented by the government in economy and the social sector.