Arvind Panagariya Resigns As Vice-Chairman Of Niti Aayog, Says Will Return To Academia

Arvind Panagariya has resigned as vice chairman of Niti Aayog, reported the Press Trust of India today. The 64-year-old economist says he will return to academia in the US. August 31 will be his last day in office.Mr Panagariya was appointed the head of the rejigged plan panel in 2015. He held cabinet rank.Before he took up the Niti Aayog assignment, he was a professor at Columbia University, chief economist at the Asian Development Bank and also has a PhD in economics from Princeton University.A protege of economist Jagdish Bhagwati, Mr Panagariya has also worked for the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organisation, and the UN Conference on Trade and Development.