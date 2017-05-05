Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Asked By Home Ministry To Explain Foreign Funding

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been asked by the Home Ministry to explain its funding from foreign sources.Delhi's ruling party has been issued a notice under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act or FCRA.The Press Trust of India has quoted a home ministry official as saying the notice to AAP is part of "routine" queries sent to political parties on overseas funding. The official reportedly stressed that it was "not a show cause notice" and a decision would be taken on any further inquiry only after the AAP submits its reply.The party is going through a particularly rough patch with an internal feud after a series of dismal election results that appear to indicate AAP's fading appeal.AAP has in the past been accused by a group of its former members of accepting donations from dubious companies with no credible source of income or legitimate addresses.The Congress has accused AAP of getting funds from "terrorist organisations having roots in foreign lands", implying a link with leaders of the Khalistan movement.