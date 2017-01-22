Arvind Kejriwal Wants To Instigate Violence In Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal today lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that his Aam Aadmi Party wants to instigate violence by siding with extremists, as he appealed the people of the state to not get influenced by AAP or Congress."The voters of Punjab need not to get tricked by AAP and Congress as both parties are anti-Punjabis. Arvind Kejriwal wants to incite violence in the state by allying with extremist forces and Congress' previous record says that it will stop social schemes like free electricity and Shagun scheme whenever it comes to power," Mr Badal, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief said in Kartarpur while campaigning for his party's candidate in this Assembly constituency near Jaladhar."The current SAD-BJP government fulfils its promises and it is fully trustworthy. No one else can be trusted apart from this," he said.He said if the current alliance government is voted back to power in the state Assembly polls next month, a total of 20 lakh youths will be given employment by imparting training to them at the 2,500 skill-training centres in the state.Claiming that the state government has employed 2.5 lakh people in its 10-year tenure, Mr Badal said they are aiming to provide jobs to another 1.5 lakh people in the next five years if the SAD-BJP combine is voted to power again."Rural areas will be developed in the next five years, we have provided sewage and water facilities in the cities besides the basic amenities. Now efforts are being made to extend these facilities to 12,000 villages of the state," he said.