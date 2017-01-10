Arvind Kejriwal To Launch 'Ghar Bachao Muhim' Campaign In Punjab

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to the Majha region of Punjab starting January 14 during which he will launch the 'Ghar Bachao Muhim' campaign in the run-up to the upcoming state Assembly polls.Stating this in Amritsar today, AAP Punjab legal wing head and party candidate from Majitha Himmat Singh Shergill said the Delhi Chief Minister will launch the campaign to encourage the people of Majha to stand united against the "corrupt" politicians who "ruined" numerous young lives by "patronising the drug trade" in the state.Mr Shergill, who was accompanied by AAP candidate from Amritsar (South) Inderbir Singh Nijjer, said Kejriwal will be in the region from January 14 to 15 during which he will tour the villages of Bhoa, Dinanagar, Dera Baba Nanak, Ajnala, Rajasansi, Attari, Tarn Taran and Khemkaran constituencies falling in the border zone.He will give a clarion call to the people to fight a "decisive" battle against the "crooked" politicians for their legitimate rights and betterment of future generations.Mr Shergill said it was pathetic that Punjabis, who immensely contributed to the national food basket, despite their small geographical area, formed the majority in the army and brought laurels in education and sports, were feeling "depressed and deserted" by these "so-called leaders" who were busy "filling their coffers at the cost of Punjab's future".Mr Nijjer said Punjabis have always been on the forefront in defending the nation and were acclaimed throughout the world for their exemplary courage, honesty and hard work, but the "wicked" politicians have "wreaked havoc" on the younger generation by "exposing them to lethal drugs".He asserted that AAP had a "zero-tolerance policy" towards drugs and corruption and that those involved in these will be dealt with sternly if the party came to power in Punjab.