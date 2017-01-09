Arvind Kejriwal Ridicules Congress Punjab Manifesto

Aam Aadmi Party National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today ridiculed the Congress for launching its Punjab manifesto in Delhi, even as he wondered if the party had ever "fulfilled" similar promises made in other Congress-ruled states.The AAP chief claimed that the Congress High Command has drafted the manifesto and that "Delhi is running" its Punjab Unit.Punjab Congress leaders are camping in the national capital "for tickets", he said."Has Cong implemented, any promise made in Punjab manifesto, in any other Cong ruled state? Farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance, etc. All false promises? Captain (Amarinder Singh) said in TV interviews recently that false promises are made in manifestos before elections.""Cong releases Punjab manifesto in Del. All Punjab Cong leaders camping in Del for tkts. Del running Punjab Cong."#PunjabPunjabiyanDa," he said in as a series of tweets.Out of power in Punjab for ten years, Congress today promised a host of freebies like farm loan waiver and free power, smart phones, textbooks and doles to unemployed youth in the election manifesto for the state released today by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.The AAP is pitted against the Congress and the SAD-BJP alliance in the February 4 Assembly polls in the state.