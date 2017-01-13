Arvind Kejriwal In Punjab's Malwa To Unite Factions, Reach Out To Voters

The Aam Aadmi Party's campaign in Punjab is full swing with party chief Arvind Kejriwal on a 5-day tour of the Malwa region. Despite having a model in next-door Delhi, where the party swept the assembly polls in 2015, the AAP chief his task cut out: In face of severe factionalism, he has to unite the party cadre, hold public meetings with local candidates and reach out to the voters.The Akali-BJP combine is facing anti-incumbency after two consecutive tenures, and corruption and drug menace are key election issues. In that backdrop, AAP has a clean image and first-time candidates.Its candidate for Nabha seat, Dev Maan, is the son of a man who owns a small cycle repair shop.The Congress's sitting legislator -- four-time winner Sadho Singh Dharamsood - is carrying out a high-profile campaign with a cavalcade of cars.Dev, 44, is on foot. Much like AAP's election model in Delhi, he is going door-to-door. On their lips of his supporters is the party's latest campaign song: "Ghaaru wala button dabado... Badal ko bhagado (press the button with the broom on it, get rid of the (state's ruling family) the Badals"."People are fed up. They have lost hope and want change. We will show them how without money and without bribes, elections can be won," said Dev's 80-yr-old father Lal Singh, who earns barely Rs 4,000 per month.Battling poverty through the years, the family has managed to send one son abroad. The other, they hope, will change things for the better -- for everyone."There are no jobs... I have spent my life with these repair parts, kids have no option but to be drawn to drugs," says Lal Singh.It is people like him who are standing in Arvind Kejriwal's rallies, shouting and cheering, hoping for a change. Mr Kejriwal's Delhi model enthralls them. The Delhi Chief Minister plays along - with his strongest card."I am told the Captain (state Congress chief Amarinder Singh, who is from Patiala) hasn't opened a single new school or college in Patiala... AAP in Delhi has advanced government school to the degree that people prefer public over private schools now," he says.While AAP campaign in Delhi was crafted around the educated urban voter, here he has promises for the rural folk. "We waived off all farmer loans in Delhi. We will do the same for you," he adds.The Congress is fighting back, tagging Mr Kejriwal an outsider. Some agree."I haven't decided, everyone makes promises before elections that are difficult to trust," said one of the locals.