Arvind Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh's Back And Forth On Twitter Over Punjab Polls

Sir, r u fighting against Prakash Badal ji or sukhbir Badal or Majithia or safe seat? https://t.co/ceSoAxNPn8 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 28, 2016

Badals' story is over. You tell me where you're contesting from and I will come fight you there! https://t.co/rpghXJoSwo — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 28, 2016

So, u r fighting me, not Badals/drugs. Badals also say they will fight against me. U n Badals wish to fight agnst me not agnst each other https://t.co/VXtZrIlgqs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 29, 2016

I m not fighting punjab elex. So, ur challenge hollow. We r fighting Badals/Majithia, who sunk Punjab in drugs. N u r fighting us, not them? https://t.co/yxtvCGv0Xo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 29, 2016

Arvind Kejriwal was delivered a challenge and he lobbed it right back in a Twitter exchange with Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh, months ahead of polls in the state.It all started last evening, when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief needled Mr Singh in a tweet hours after being accused by the Congress leader of deliberately fielding a weak candidate against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal as part of a secret understanding.Mr Singh's instant response was a direct dare to the Delhi Chief Minister to contest against him.Mr Singh, a former Chief Minister of Punjab, is the face of the Congress for the polls. Mr Kejriwal's response to his dare came this morning.Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Kejriwal announced that AAP's Delhi legislator Jarnail Singh would contest against the Chief Minister in Lambi.