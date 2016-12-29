Collapse
Arvind Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh's Back And Forth On Twitter Over Punjab Polls

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 29, 2016 13:42 IST
New Delhi:  Arvind Kejriwal was delivered a challenge and he lobbed it right back in a Twitter exchange with Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh, months ahead of polls in the state.

It all started last evening, when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief needled Mr Singh in a tweet hours after being accused by the Congress leader of deliberately fielding a weak candidate against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal as part of a secret understanding.Mr Singh's instant response was a direct dare to the Delhi Chief Minister to contest against him.Mr Singh, a former Chief Minister of Punjab, is the face of the Congress for the polls. Mr Kejriwal's response to his dare came this morning.Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Kejriwal announced that AAP's Delhi legislator Jarnail Singh would contest against the Chief Minister in Lambi.

