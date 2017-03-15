Arvind Kejriwal Alleges Tampering Of EVMs In Punjab Assembly Elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today alleged there has been rigging in the assembly polls in Punjab, saying the number of votes polled by his party were far less in some areas than the number of volunteers the party had and 20-25% of AAP votes were transferred to the Akali-BJP coalition which was in power in the state.The party, he said, was expected to win the elections and even some exit polls had predicted it. "What then, went wrong?" he questioned, adding that Electronic Voting Machines had been banned by some nations abroad because they can be tampered with. To conduct free and fair polls in India, they should be discontinued."There was no word of Congress coming to power... yet they swept the elections... really don't know how that happened," he said at a press conference today. "They say EVMs are tamper proof. But our Supreme Court had said in the past that it is possible to tamper with EVMs. I'm not saying this, the Supreme Court said this."The Congress had won 77 of Punjab's 117 seats. All exit polls had predicted a hung house for Punjab - the poll of exit polls had suggested that Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party would be neck and neck with the Congress.Citing an example, Mr Kejriwal said, "In Shri Govindpur we got 1 vote... there are 5 volunteers who swear they voted for us... similar instances across the state... where did all the votes go? There is something seriously wrong."After the BJP's sweeping victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections and the dismal performance of her own party, Mayawati had called for a switch to ballot papers, alleging that EVMs or Electronic Voting Machines, make rigging easy.Mr Kejriwal too, has called for the use of ballot papers in the coming municipal elections in Delhi - a request that has been turned down by the Election Commission. The commission has said that making such a change will require a change in law - a time consuming process that cannot be finished before the civic elections, which are due on April 22.