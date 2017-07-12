Election Commission Cancels Arunachal Pradesh Bypoll Due To Rains

The Election Commission today cancelled the July 29 bypoll to the Pakke Kessang assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh as many areas remained cut-off due to heavy rains and landslides.The chief electoral officer of Arunachal Pradesh and the chief secretary recently communicated to the poll panel that road communication had been badly affected due to heavy rains and landslides. They said movement and retrieval of polling teams were "likely to be adversely affected"."The Election Commission has considered the reports and also reviewed all relevant factors...It is convinced that under the prevailing weather conditions, it is not possible to hold the by-election," a statement from the EC said.It said the notification for the bypoll is being cancelled. Sources in the Commission said fresh date would be announced later.