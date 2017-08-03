Arun Jaitley To Vist Slain RSS Worker's House In Kerala On August 6

Arun Jaitley will visit the house of slain RSS functionary Rajesh, hacked to death by a gang near in Thiruvananthapuram last week, on August 6. The Finance Minister would also visit the houses of BJP ward councillors, which were attacked allegedly by Communist activists in various parts of the city last week.The Finance Minister is visiting the state in the wake of increasing attacks on BJP-RSS workers allegedly by the activists of ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM, a BJP statement said today.A series of clashes between Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM and BJP-RSS activists had rocked Thiruvananthauram last week, which culminated in the killing of Rajesh.He was hacked to death by a gang, allegedly led by a history-sheeter, on June 29.His left arm was chopped off and there were several other injuries all over his body.The BJP had alleged that CPM was behind the murder, a charge denied by the ruling party."Jaitley will hold discussions with state BJP leaders on the issue. BJP MPs had visited the Union Home minister seeking the Centre's intervention in this regard the other day," the statement said.BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also raised the issue of attack against BJP workers in Parliament recently, it added.Governor P Sathasivam had summoned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DGP Loknath Behara to ascertain the action taken by the government following the killing of the RSS worker.The government also decided to convene an all-party meeting on August 6 to check political violence.