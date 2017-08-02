Tax Raid In Karnataka, Arun Jaitley Vs Congress In Parliament: 10 Points

New Delhi: The Income Tax raids on Karnataka minister DK Sivakumar this morning found resonance in parliament's upper house, where the opposition Congress attacked the government, accusing it of abusing its powers to win a Rajya Sabha seat in Gujarat. Mr Sivakumar was picked up by taxmen from a luxury resort in Bengaluru, where the Congress had kept its 42 legislators from Gujarat to prevent what it called "poaching" by the BJP. Union minister Arun Jaitley said the raids were "on the minister and not the MLAs" and it had nothing to do with the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat.