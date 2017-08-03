Arun Jaitley Is 'Mr Ordinance', Says Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday took a swipe at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Lok Sabha, describing him as "Mr Ordinance" for often bringing ordinances to legislate.Mr Chowdhury was speaking on three bills seeking to convert ordinances into legislations.These included one on banking regulation and two related to implementation of GST in Jammu and Kashmir."Arun Jaitley ji is Mr Ordinance. You have started bringing ordinance after ordinance," Mr Chowdhury said.The Finance Minister was seen smiling while some BJP members said the Congress member should not address the minister but the Chair.