Arun Jaitley Injured While Boarding Helicopter In Haridwar

All India | | Updated: March 12, 2017 17:51 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Arun Jaitley Injured While Boarding Helicopter In Haridwar

Arun Jaitley was in Haridwar to visit Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth. (File Photo)

Haridwar:  Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was mildly injured today after he slipped while boarding a helicopter in Haridwar to reach Delhi, an organiser said.

"His foot slipped while boarding the chopper. He was mildly injured. But he is fine," Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala told IANS.

Mr Jaitley was in Haridwar to visit Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth.

He later boarded the chopper to Delhi to attend the Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Board meeting to chose Chief Ministers for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READLive Blog: PM Narendra Modi Meets BJP Team To Discuss Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
Arun JaitleyArun Jaitley in HaridwarArun Jaitley Injured While Boarding Helicopter

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Elections 2017Uttar PradeshUttarakhandPunjabManipurGoa

................................ Advertisement ................................