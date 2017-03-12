Arun Jaitley Injured While Boarding Helicopter In Haridwar

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was mildly injured today after he slipped while boarding a helicopter in Haridwar to reach Delhi, an organiser said."His foot slipped while boarding the chopper. He was mildly injured. But he is fine," Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala told IANS.Mr Jaitley was in Haridwar to visit Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth.He later boarded the chopper to Delhi to attend the Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Board meeting to chose Chief Ministers for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.