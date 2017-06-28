Arun Jaitley Addressing Media On 7th Pay Commission: Highlights Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is addressing the media on 7th Pay Commission. Here are the highlights:

For pensioners, the recommendation of Rs 500 as medical allowance has been doubled.

Total financial implication is approximately 30,748.23 crore

Siachen allowance has been increased

Technical allowance has also been restructured.

GST Event Symbolises Consensus

All recommendations will come with effect from July 1, 2017

Cabinet gives in-princple approval for Air India disinvestment

Will form panel to look into ways to divest Air India stake

We are always working with an open mind. The Council has set up its own processes. It has always shown its openness.

I can assure you every decision has been merit based. It has neither been partisan nor been dictated by any kind of pressure.

There have been 20 regulations within GST. All done with consensus. I hope every party, every MP, every state government will take part (in the launch).

We spent so much time in building consensus, and we succeeded to build consensus.

This government has successfully ensured that all decisions regarding GST are taken with consensus.



