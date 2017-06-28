Arun Jaitley Addressing Media On 7th Pay Commission: Highlights

Here are the highlights:
- For pensioners, the recommendation of Rs 500 as medical allowance has been doubled.
- Total financial implication is approximately 30,748.23 crore
- Siachen allowance has been increased
- Technical allowance has also been restructured.
- GST Event Symbolises Consensus
- All recommendations will come with effect from July 1, 2017
- Cabinet gives in-princple approval for Air India disinvestment
- Will form panel to look into ways to divest Air India stake
- We are always working with an open mind. The Council has set up its own processes. It has always shown its openness.
- I can assure you every decision has been merit based. It has neither been partisan nor been dictated by any kind of pressure.
- There have been 20 regulations within GST. All done with consensus. I hope every party, every MP, every state government will take part (in the launch).
- We spent so much time in building consensus, and we succeeded to build consensus.
- This government has successfully ensured that all decisions regarding GST are taken with consensus.