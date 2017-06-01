Arun Jaitley Addresses Media On 3 years Of Modi Government

Here are the highlights of his address:

Three years ago, there was a slowdown in policy reform

The perception of our economy in the world was poor

We had poor monsoon in the 2 of the last 3 years

We restored the credibility of the economy

There are three reasons for this 1) Decisiveness : the ability to take strong steps 2) We ended governmental discretion 3) The direction of growth

We took Policies that boosted growth and ensure the benefits of growth reach everyone

FDI played a key role. We became the largest recipients of FDI

We also made efforts to strengthen states

In India, a federal taxation has been created for the first time with consensus. This is in its final stage

Once this is implemented, we will witness a benefit in taxation policy

All economic leakages have been checked

Through Demonetisation, the government has created a new normal in the economy

We ensured that there will be an elimination of a parallel economy

There have been three advantages: 1) Movement towards digitalisation 2) Increase in taxpayers 3) A message has been conveyed, loud and clear that it is no longer safe to deal in cash

We made transformational changes in solvency and insolvency laws

There have been challenges, through the way

The work for revolution of banking is still under progressing. It is a major challenge

Linked to this, is the challenge of wanting to increase private sector investment - even though public and FDI investment has increased

There is a significant impact of global trends as well

When we started 3 years ago, in the first year revenue increase was 9.4 per cent. Second year was 17, third year was 18. This has also benefited the poor

We have tried to provide rural electrification, direct benefit transfers, infrastructure creation, bank accounts to the poor

Many issues related to defence were pending. We passed One Rank One Pension (OROP) and ensured better defence procurement

We also want to stress upon defence manufacturing. We have introduced strategic partnership for the same

There are challenges from our padosi (neighbours) and insurgency

There are several factors which can contribute to the GDP of a particular quarter

There was some slowdown visible even prior to demonetisation last year

There was impact of global factors. There was also the impact of various sectors: the 9 per cent growth in the service sector had come down

I am sure as the impact of all our policies hold out, this will be beneficial

GST, by itself, will add to growth

So far we have succeeded in maintaining the consensus with GST

Initially, critics said there are no big bang reforms

Once GST was passed, and they had no issue, they started talking about jobless growth

People who have deposited cash disproportionate to their income, during demonetisation, were asked to explain by authorities

Authorities are also investigating benami properties

As far as defence procurement proposals are concerned, there is a particular mechanism through which decisions are taken

As far as FDI is concerned, it has been liberalised in phases. FDI changes merely open the door - they are enabling. They themselves do not ensure the entry of participants. The reason being, there is only one purchaser: Government of India. There are no two procurers

Hence, the strategic partnership policy is going to supplement the procurement policy

India-Pak relations: Govt has taken steps to ease the problem

PM Modi invited SAARC leaders including Pakistan Prime Minister to the swearing in; he visited Lahore. These were all steps to ease the tension

Each has been responded by a Pathankot, Uri and mutilation of our soldiers. The environment for talks have been prevented by Pakistan

Lalu Yadav and P Chidambaram raids: I have said that whatever evidence an investigative agency gets, it has to present it to a court. Only the court will decide whether it is valid or not

Beef controversy:Every state has its own legislature

We have directive principles in the constitution which states that certain types of animals need to be protected

On completion of the NDA government's three years in office, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is addressing a press conference in the national capital.