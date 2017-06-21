Arshad Warsi's Mumbai Bungalow Partly Demolished For Allegedly Illegal Construction He allegedly made the additional construction while renovating it

Share EMAIL PRINT Arshad Warsi was last seen in Irada New Delhi: Highlights The actor had purchased the bungalow in resale few years ago He allegedly made the additional construction while renovating it 'Remaining construction will be demolished soon,' said a member of BMC Munna Bhai actor had reportedly purchased the bungalow in resale from an employee of Air India and opted for renovation before moving in with his family. Arshad Warsi reportedly constructed an extra floor comprising an area of 1,300 square feet.



Following the reported illegal construction, a complaint was filed against the actor by the members of Shantiniketan, which is the co-operative housing society of Air India. Arshad Warsi was served a notice on Saturday by the demolition team of the BMC with the intimation that the alleged illegal construction will be brought down, reported PTI. The demolition process was carried out on Monday, when the Jolly LLB actor was not at him residence. "We have done a part demolition of the illegally constructed portion as the actor was not present in the bungalow. The remaining illegal construction will be demolished soon," the senior civic official told PTI.



Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi has not responded on the matter yet. Irada, Golmaal 4, Fraud Saiyyan and Bhaiyyaji Superhitt are his upcoming films.



