Arshad Warsi Is Recovering From Knee Injury. Updates On His Twitter

Highlights
- 'From doing Tango to painful taangon,' tweeted Arshad Warsi
- 'Had a bad knee injury yesterday,' he added
- 'In the hospital, trying to fix,' he tweeted
"Dard bari taang" from doing Tango to painful Taangon... pic.twitter.com/u6PZE7Qh85— Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 28, 2017
My view this morning, had a bad knee injury yesterday, in the hospital, trying to fix... pic.twitter.com/w8UrYN7wLP— Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 28, 2017
My Dr, Dr Ali Irani, a great physiotherapist & an even greater human being... thank you pic.twitter.com/lAWAkNwfUd— Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 28, 2017
Arshad Warsi featured in headlines only recently after his bungalow in Mumbai's Versova was partly demolished for allegedly illegal construction. He reportedly made the alleged illegal construction when he renovated his bungalow after acquiring possession of the property a few years ago.
Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi fans are most excited about the third instalment in the Munna Bhai series of films, which the actor said that will go on floors in 2018 after director Rajkumar Hirani wraps shooting the Sanjay Dutt biopic. "Rajkumar Hirani spoke to me. He gave an idea about the story and it is just superb. The story is very much relevant in today's time. The script is ready. As soon as the biopic (Sanjay Dutt's) is done, we will start shooting it in 2018," he told news agency IANS.
Last seen in crime thriller Irada, Golmaal 4, Fraud Saiyyan and Bhaiyyaji Superhitt are more of his upcoming films.