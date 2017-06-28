Arshad Warsi Is Recovering From Knee Injury. Updates On His Twitter

Get well soon, Arshad Warsi

All India | Written by | Updated: June 28, 2017 14:22 IST
Arshad Warsi with his doctor in the hospital (courtesy ArshadWarsi )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'From doing Tango to painful taangon,' tweeted Arshad Warsi
  2. 'Had a bad knee injury yesterday,' he added
  3. 'In the hospital, trying to fix,' he tweeted
Actor Arshad Warsi was hospitalised after suffering knee injury yesterday and the actor has been posting updates on Twitter. The 49-year-old actor revealed that he got the injury during a session of Tango. On Wednesday morning, the actor shared the photo of a wall clock and curtain-drawn ward from the hospital wing, writing: "My view this morning, had a bad knee injury yesterday, in the hospital, trying to fix." In more tweets, he also elaborated: "Dard bhari taang - from doing Tango to painful taangon," wrote the Munna Bhai actor. Arshad Warsi also managed a selfie with his doctor and tweeted: "Dr Ali Irani, a great physiotherapist and an even greater human being, thank you."
 
 



Arshad Warsi featured in headlines only recently after his bungalow in Mumbai's Versova was partly demolished for allegedly illegal construction. He reportedly made the alleged illegal construction when he renovated his bungalow after acquiring possession of the property a few years ago.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi fans are most excited about the third instalment in the Munna Bhai series of films, which the actor said that will go on floors in 2018 after director Rajkumar Hirani wraps shooting the Sanjay Dutt biopic. "Rajkumar Hirani spoke to me. He gave an idea about the story and it is just superb. The story is very much relevant in today's time. The script is ready. As soon as the biopic (Sanjay Dutt's) is done, we will start shooting it in 2018," he told news agency IANS.

Last seen in crime thriller Irada, Golmaal 4, Fraud Saiyyan and Bhaiyyaji Superhitt are more of his upcoming films.
 

arhsad warsiinjury

