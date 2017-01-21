Arrested Trinamool Congress Lawmaker Sudip Banyopadhyay Hospitalised

Bhubaneswar: Senior Trinamool Congress lawmaker Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who has been arrested by the CBI over his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley ponzi scheme, has been admitted to a hospital in Odisha's Cuttack following complains of chest pain on Friday. Mr Bandyopadhyay was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital from the Capital Hospital, where he was initially taken to, said an official. Since January 12, the Lok Sabha parliamentarian was also undergoing treatment at the Jharpara special jail's hospital in Bhubaneswar.
"I am admitted in SCB hospital as I have been suffering from pancreas situs since 2015. But I am 200 per cent fit mentally," Mr Banyopadhyay said.
He alleged that the BJP is trying to decimate himself and the Trinamool Congress for vociferously opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive.
On his alleged role in the Rose Valley scam, news agency Indo-Asian News Service quoted the lawmaker as saying, "I have no idea about how much I have taken from Rose Valley. Let the CBI prove it."
Mr Bandyopadhyay was the second high-profile TMC leader arrested by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley ponzi scam after Lok Sabha MP Tapas Paul. On January 12, a Bhubaneswar court rejected Mr Bandyopadhyay's bail plea and remanded him to judicial custody till January 25.
"For the first time in my 45-year political career, they are trying to tarnish my image," the Lok Sabha MP had told reporters, then.
Following the arrest of Mr Paul and Mr Bandyopadhyay, the Trinamool Congress intensified protests against the BJP and accused the Centre of vendetta politics. The party also demanded the arrest of Union Minister Babul Supriyo in the Rose Valley scam.
(with inputs from IANS)