Army To Get Over 1 Lakh Lightweight Helmets: Government

The government today said it is procuring 1.58 lakh lightweight and safer ballistic helmets for the Indian Army. "A contract for procurement of 1,58,279 ballistic helmets through capital routes has been concluded in December 2016," Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.The helmets are being manufactured by Kanpur-based company MKU limited, army sources said, adding they will be lightweight and have better safety features. "There is no shortage of quality protective material for soldiers of the Indian Army fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir," Mr Bhamre said.To a separate query on whether the interim verdict of the International Court of Justice on Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav has brought out glaring deficiencies in the military legal system of Pakistan, Mr Bhamre did not comment.On whether there was a need for major changes in the military justice system in India, Mr Bhamre said the existing laws are up-to-date and in sync with human rights, humanitarian laws and criminal and service jurisprudence.To another question, Mr Bhamre said a committee headed by Lt. Gen. DB Shekatkar (retd.) has recommended closure of the Army Education Corps. "The recommendations of the committee are under consideration of the government," he said.