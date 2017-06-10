Army Stops Infiltration Bid In Jammu And Kashmir's Gurez, 1 Terrorist Killed

The Army today killed a terrorist as it prevented an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in north Kashmir.Troops guarding the Line of Control spotted terrorists trying to sneak into the valley from across the border and exchanged fire with them, during which a terrorist was killed, an army official said.14 terrorists have been killed in encounters along the Line of Control in north Kashmir in the last four days.An Army jawan also lost his life in one of the encounters.A defence spokesman on Thursday said multiple attempts made by Pakistan army to push armed infiltrators across the Line of Control were foiled by the troops at Machhil and Naugam sectors in Kupwara district, Gurez in Bandipora district and Uri in Baramulla, resulting in the killing of seven terrorists.All the four infiltration bids were aided by the Pakistani forces who provided active support, including cover fire using heavy calibre artillery, the Army's Northern Command had said in a statement.With the killing of six terrorists in Uri sector yesterday and one in Gurez today, the Army has foiled eight infiltration attempts in less than a fortnight in north Kashmir.Three of the attempts were scuttled in Uri sector alone.On May 26, the Army killed two Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) members who tried to infiltrate into Uri sector in Baramulla district to carry out an attack on the soldiers.Six more terrorists were killed in the same sector the next day when they attempted to sneak into the valley from across the border.This year, the Army has stopped 24 infiltration attempts and killed 41 armed intruders along the Line of Control.