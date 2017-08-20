Army Personnel Allegedly Thrash 2 Policemen For Opposing 'Harassment' Of Civilian

Army personnel allegedly thrashed two policemen in Kupwara district of Kashmir today after they objected to "harassment" of a civilian by the soldiers, sources said.Two policemen were beaten up after they asked the soldiers to let go a motorist, who was held by the Army personnel, the police sources said.They said one of the policemen was taken to hospital for first aid.However, senior police officers downplayed the incident, saying there was a minor altercation between the soldiers and the policemen but no manhandling took place. "The Army had seized the vehicle of a local commuter and the Munshi of the Kupwara police station had gone there to get his vehicle released."However, the Army personnel did not release the vehicle which resulted in a minor altercation. The matter was later resolved amicably," a police officer said.