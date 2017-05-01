Army Officer, BSF Personnel Killed In Pak Firing In Jammu and Kashmir

An Army officer and a Border Security Force constable have been killed in firing after Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing rockets at a forward defence location along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. A head constable and Junior commissioned officer or JCO were also seriously injured in the attack.Pakistani troops started firing heavily at BSF posts along the LoC in Poonch district's Krishna Ghati sector at 08:30 am this morning.Troops guarding the border line retaliated effectively, the officer said.Pakistani have violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri sectors seven times during the last month.