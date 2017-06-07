Army Major, 3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Nagaland

Army sources said they acted on a tip-off on movement of terrorists in a Nagaland village that borders Myanmar.

All India | Written by | Updated: June 07, 2017 23:20 IST
A Territorial Army Major, a civilian and three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Nagaland.

Kohima:  An Army Major was killed in Nagaland in a fierce encounter with Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) or NSCN (K) terrorists on Tuesday night in a region bordering Myanmar.

Three terrorists were killed in the encounter that took place in a village in Mon district, about 340 km away from state capital Kohima. A civilian was also killed after being caught in the cross-fire and three army jawans were injured. The injured soldiers were taken to the military base hospital.

According to army sources, based on a specific tip-off on movement of terrorists, the Army officer along with troopers from the Territorial Army and Assam Rifles cordoned off the area.

"This was part of our continuous counter insurgency operations. We had a very specific tip-off. Our men were able to neutralise the militants," said Lt Col Chiranjeet Konwer, a defence spokesperson based in Kohima. 

Army officials said search operations were on after the encounter.

The village where the encounter took place is a strong-hold of the NSCN (K). The area is also used by banned groups like the United Liberation Front of Assam or ULFA (I) and other groups who are reported to have bases in Myanmar and use the porous international border for entry into India.

Two years ago, in the same district, eight jawans were killed after an Assam Rifles patrol party was ambushed.



