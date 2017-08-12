Army Jawan Killed In Pak Firing In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District

"He was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," said the defence spokesman.

All India | | Updated: August 12, 2017 21:32 IST
Army Jawan Killed In Pak Firing In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District

Naib Subedar Jagram Singh Tomar succumbed to injuries in Pak firing at Poonch. (Representational)

Jammu:  An army jawan was killed as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir this evening, a defence spokesman said.

He said the Pakistan army initiated the unprovoked firing on the Indian Army posts at around 5 PM today. "The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," he said.

In the exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Jagram Singh Tomar (42), resident of Madhya Pradesh, was grievously injured and later succumbed to injuries, the spokesman said.

Tomar, who hailed from Tarsana village in Morena district in MP, is survived by his wife Omavati Devi, a son and a daughter, the spokesman said.

"He was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," he added.  



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

